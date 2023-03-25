INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – For the third time in program history, Blackhawk Christian is taking home a boys basketball state title. The Braves erased an 11-point deficit to top No. 1 Linton-Stockton, 52-45.

Trailing by 10 midway through the third quarter, Gage Sefton scored seven unanswered as part of a 10-0 run to tie Linton-Stockton. The Miners answered with a quick bucket to take a 35-33 lead at the end of the quarter.

After a Braves free throw, Kellen Pickett scored on a putback to give the Braves their first lead since the early moments of the game at 36-35. Blackhawk Christian never looked back.

Pickett, a sophomore, led the Braves with 19 points on 6-of-11 shooting. Gage Sefton added 16 points and eight rebounds. Linton-Stockton’s Joey Hart led all scorers with 23, including 18 in the first half.

Saturday’s win is also the first state title for head coach Matt Roth, who toke over for the boys basketball program following the passing of previous head coach Marc Davidson.

The Braves finish the year with a 27-3 record.

***

Earlier in the day, Southwood’s miraculous postseason run came to an end with a 97-66 loss to No. 8 Indianapolis Lutheran in the Class 1A title game.

The Knights clawed their way to a 10-9 lead at the end of the first quarter, but the rest of the contest belonged to Lutheran. The Saints outscored Southwood, 36-16, in the second quarter to take command of the game.

Jason Oprisek led Southwood with 17 points on 7-of-14 shooting. Cole and Will Winer also finished in double figures with 15 and 13 points, respectively.

Cayden Loescher and Durray Smith poured in over 20 points to lead Lutheran on Saturday.

Southwood finishes the year with a 15-13 record, and their second state runner-up finish in school history.