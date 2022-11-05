MUNCIE, Ind. (WANE) – For the second time in school history, Blackhawk Christian earned a state volleyball championship after defeating Tecumseh in five sets (21-25, 25-13, 12-25, 25-20, 15-5).

The Braves trailed 2-1 in sets in the IHSAA Class A state title match, but rallied to win the final two sets 25-20 and 15-5. Blackhawk Christian dominated at the net with a 17-4 advantage in blocks,

Blackhawk Christian was led by junior outside hitter Allie Boyer, who finished with a team high 17 kills, 10 digs and five assists. Junior middle hitter Abbie Cresse also finished in double figures with 11 kills and seven blocks.

Meanwhile, Bellmont is set to compete in the IHSAA Class 3A volleyball state title on Saturday at approximately 4:30 p.m.