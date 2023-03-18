LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WANE) – Two northeast Indiana teams are marching to Indianapolis for the IHSAA Boys Basketball State Finals. Blackhawk Christian and Southwood each won twice to clinch a semi-state title on Saturday.

In Logansport, Class 2A No. 3 Blackhawk Christian held off Lewis Cass, 75-58, to win their fourth semi-state title in program history. Gage Sefton led the Braves with 29 points, with Isaac Smith, Josh Furst and Kellen Pickett also finishing in double figures.

Prior to the win over Lewis Cass, Blackhawk Christian knocked off No. 7 Gary 21st Century, 88-82.

Blackhawk Christian will face No. 1 Linton-Stockton in the Class 2A state title game next Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse at approximately 12:45 p.m.

At Lafayette Jefferson, Southwood continued their stunning postseason run by bringing home their second semi-state title in program history. The Knights topped No. 2 Fountain Central, 63-57, in the early matchup. Southwood then knocked off No. 10 Marquette Catholic, 64-56, to win their first semi-state title since 2018.

Southwood will face No. 8 Indianapolis Lutheran at 10:30 a.m. next Saturday.

In Class 4A, Wayne’s storybook season came to an end in a 73-51 loss to Kokomo. The Generals were outmatched by highly touted prospect Flory Bidunga, who finished with 31 points, 19 rebounds and eight blocks. The Generals finish the year with a 21-5 record.

In Class 3A, Bishop Dwenger fell short to No. 1 NorthWood, 53-43. The Saints tied the top-ranked Panthers early in the third quarter, but could not come out on top. Bishop Dwenger ends their season with a 13-14 record.