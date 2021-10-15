Blackhawk Christian, Snider moving to Saturday sectional play

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The stages are set for Saturday morning’s sectional semifinal action as both Blackhawk Christian and Snider were among the many Northeast Indiana teams that secured first-round wins on Thursday night.
The Braves ended Fremont’s season with a 3-1 victory and the Panthers went down to the wire with Northrop but were eventually able to best the Bruins in a five-set match, 3-2.
Thursday 4A Sectional finals
Warsaw 3 Elkhart 0 (F)
Dekalb 3 East Noble 0 (F)
Snider 3 Northrop 2 (F)
South Side 0 Huntington North 3 (F)
New Haven 3 Wayne 0 (F)
Thursday 3A Sectional finals
Bishop Luers 0 Angola 3 (F)
Garrett 0 Woodlan 3 (F)
West Noble 3 Tippecanoe Valley 0 (F)
NorthWood 3 Lakeland 0 (F)
Jay County 3 Norwell 2 (F)
Central Noble 2 Westview 3 (F)
Churubusco 1 Eastside 3 (F)
Thursday 2A Sectional finals
Manchester 0 Whitko 3 (F)
Bluffton 3 Canterbury 0 (F)
Thursday 1A Sectional finals
Blackhawk Christian 3 Fremont 1 (F)
Southwood 3 North Miami 0 (F)
Lakeland Christian Academy 0 Pioneer 3 (F)