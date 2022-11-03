FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the second time in program history, Blackhawk Christian volleyball is competing for a state title during this Saturday’s IHSAA 1A match.

The No. 5 Braves (33-4) are set to face No. 2 Tecumseh, who enters Saturday’s match with a 31-4 record. While Blackhawk Christian’s core consists mainly of juniors, the Braves have plenty of talent with hitters like Allie Boyer, Abigail Cresse and Delaney Kintz.

Saturday’s Class 1A state final is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at Ball State’s Worthen Arena.