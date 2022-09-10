FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In their first home football game at Bowser Field, Blackhawk Christian’s 8-man football team demolished Rock Creek Academy, 65-22. The win improves the Braves’ record to 2-1.

Two minutes in to the game, Gage Bennett got the scoring started with his first of two touchdowns on the day. Jon Overholt, Isaac Alexander, Aiden Muldoon and Victor Hoya also found the endzone on Saturday.

Blackhawk Christian returns to Bowser Field next Saturday, where the Braves will host Irvington Prep Academy.