Blackhawk Christian remains undefeated in thrilling win over Norwell

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Soccer fans were in for a treat on Saturday when Blackhawk Christian put its early perfect-record on the line against Norwell.

After trailing 2-0, Norwell scoring two-goals in the second half to make it very interesting heading into the final minutes. With 3:38 left in the match, Sage Martin lofted a ball to the top-right-corner of the net to seal the win for the Braves.

Blackhawk Christian is back in action on Tuesday when they host East Noble and Norwell hosts Leo on Wednesday.

