Blackhawk Christian ready for challenge of 2A hoops as practice tips off

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The boys basketball season has arrived in the state of Indiana as the first practices allowed by the IHSAA were schedule for Monday and local teams took full advantage, including last year’s 1A state champion Blackhawk Christian Braves.

After winning the program’s first state title last year the Braves will move up to 2A this season and play in sectional 36. The Braves will be one of 8 teams in that sectional with Adams Central, Bluffton, Canterbury, Manchester, South Adams, Wabash, and Whitko rounding out the field.

Marc Davidson’s team will be headlined by junior Caleb Furst. The 6-foot-9 big man has offers from Michigan State, Indiana, Purdue, Iowa, Virginia, Butler, Ohio State, Louisville, Maryland, Stanford, and others. He is a consensus national top 50 prospect in the class of 2021. Furst averaged 18.7 points and 8.9 rebounds a game as a sophomore, guiding BCHS to a 28-2 overall record. He also took part in the 2019 USA Basketball Men’s Junior National Team minicamp in July.

Also returning is 6-foot-3 guard Zane Burke. Last year as a sophomore Burke averaged 12.9 points and 3.6 rebounds a game. Marcus Davidson was also a sophomore for the Braves last year, putting up 8.7 points a night.

The Braves must replace the graduated Frank Davidson and his 21.0 points and 9.4 rebounds a night along with the leadership of the departed Trinity Clark, Abe Hicks, Michael Pulver, and J.P. Lindsey.

Blackhawk opens the season December 3 on the road at North Side.