FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Blackhawk Christian boys basketball team will head to the famed “Berry Bowl” in Logansport this coming Saturday for 2A semi-state action, as the Braves (24-3) are set to face Gary 21st Century (21-5) in the first of two semifinals.

The Braves come in ranked no. 3 in the latest Associated Press 2A state poll while the Cougars are ranked no. 7.

Blackhawk is coming of a win over 14th-ranked Tipton last Saturday at regionals, defeating the Blue Devils 80-59 at Lapel. Gary 21st Century defeated Westview 67-58 at regionals.

Blackhawk vs. Gary 21st Century is set to tip at 10 a.m. Eastern on Saturday, followed by Wapahani and Lewis Cass at noon. The 2A semi-state title game is slated for 8 p.m.