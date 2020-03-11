Blackhawk Christian eyeing first 2A regional crown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After winning the 1A state title last season the Blackhawk Christian boys basketball program has entered a new frontier, as the Braves look to bring home the program’s first 2A regional title this coming Saturday.

However, it won’t be easy. The 2A no. 2 Braves face 2A no. 17 Churubusco in the regional semifinals at North Judson-San Pierre at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Busco is coming off a win over 2A no. 8 Central Noble in the Westview sectional title game. The Eagles beat 2A no. 4 Westview on Friday night in the sectional semifinals as well.

Blackhawk comes in with a 23-3 overall record while Busco is 17-6. The Eagles won a share of the NECC title for only the second time in program history, going 10-1 in conference play.

The winner of the Blackhawk-Busco game will face the winner of the LaVille-Bowman Academy game in the regional title game at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.