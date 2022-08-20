HARLAN, Ind. (WANE) – Football history was made at the Christian Community Center in Harlan on Saturday. Blackhawk Christian’s 8-man football team made their program debut in a 67-6 loss.

The Braves’ first touchdown in program history came in the second half on a Jon Overholt pass to Isaac Alexander.

Blackhawk Christian will head to Decatur Central next Saturday for a “jamboree” against various other 8-man football programs. The Braves will also host their first ever football games at Snider High School’s Bowser Field on Sept. 17, 24 and Oct. 7.