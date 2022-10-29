PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WANE) – It was a “Brave” night to be a high school volleyball fan in northeast Indiana. Both the Blackhawk Christian and Bellmont Braves’ girls volleyball teams will play for a state title after winning their respective semi-state matches on Saturday at Plymouth High School.

In the Class 1A north semi-state match, Blackhawk Christian defeated Southwood in four sets. Outside hitter Allie Boyer led the Braves with 19 kills, while middle hitter Abbie Cresse added 12.

This is Blackhawk Christian’s second ever semi-state title – their first semi-state title in 2016 ultimately resulted in a state championship run for the Braves.

In the Class 3A north semi-state match, Bellmont dominated NorthWood in three sets for the second time this season. Delaney Lawson, a Utah State commit, led the way offensively for Bellmont.

Saturday’s semi-state title was the third for Bellmont in four years and their fifth overall.

Blackhawk Christian will face top-ranked Tecumseh in the Class A state final on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 11 a.m. at Ball State’s Worthen Arena. Bellmont will face top-ranked Providence in the Class 3A state final that same day at approximately 4:30 p.m.