BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WANE) – Blackhawk Christian continued its dominate start to the season with a 57-30 win over Hamilton (OH) and Homestead picked up a huge double-overtime win over Cathedral, 71-65.

For Blackhawk, Caleb Furst led the way with 23 points and 9 rebounds. Homestead was led by Senior Luke Goode. Goode finished with 34 points and Fletcher Loyer added 20 points.

Up next, Blackhawk will host Silver Creek next Saturday and Homestead will host Dwenger on Friday.