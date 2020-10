FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s win or go-home time for girls soccer across the area, Blackhawk Christian and Canterbury played with that in mind.

Regulation and a double-overtime wasn’t enough to determine a winner, this game was decided by a shootout at the end that Blackhawk won, 5-3.

Blackhawk advances to the sectional championship on Saturday against South Adams.

Find the rest of the scores from across the area on the IHSAA website.