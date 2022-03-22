FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Starting this fall, Blackhawk Christian High School will be fielding a football program.

According to athletic director Joel Cotton, the Indiana Football Coaches Association is piloting an 8-man football program beginning next school year.

Cotton says Blachawk is hoping to compete against schools of similar size that are starting 8-man program as well. He adds there are no future plans to field an 11-man football program at this time.

Thirty other states currently offer 8-man football, including Michigan, Iowa, and Wisconsin.

Blackhawk is currently advertising a for a head varsity football coach on its website as a full-time job beginning in June of 2022.