FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In front of one of Blackhawk Christian’s largest crowds this season, The Braves, led by Seniors, defeated Northrop by 42-points on Thursday night.

The Braves finish the regular season at 21-3. The 21-wins ties a school record for most wins in a season. The last time Blackhawk had a 21-win-season was the 2018-2019 team.

The State Tournament begins next week, the first-round of sectionals starting on Tuesday.