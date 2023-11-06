FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana high school boys basketball season officially got underway Monday – the first day the IHSAA allowed boys teams to practice – and lots of eyes will be on the defending 2A state champs at Blackhawk Christian this year.

In coach Matt Roth’s first season, the Braves won the 2A crown last year – but that was a team spearheaded by a now-graduated senior class that included Josh Furst (walk-on at Purdue), Gage Sefton (Grace College), and Jimmy Davidson (Grace College).

6-foot-8 junior Kellen Pickett will be counted on to play a bigger role this season. Last year as a sophomore Pickett averaged 13.9 points and a team-best 8.0 rebounds a night. Pickett currently holds D-1 scholarship offers from Central Florida, Purdue Fort Wayne, Toledo, and Valpo. Also returning are seniors Isaac Smith (9.1 ppg., 2.3 rpg.) and Aiden Muldoon (3 ppg.).

The Braves finished 27-3 overall last season, beating Linton-Stockton 52-45 in the 2A title game in Indianapolis. Blackhawk opens the season Tuesday, November 28 on the road at North Side.