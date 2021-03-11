Blackhawk back in familiar spot as Braves prep for regionals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Blackhawk Christian boys basketball team has been here before, but doesn’t mean the Braves are overconfident heading into Saturday’s regional semifinals matchup with Churubusco.

Last year the Braves were set to face Busco at regionals but the IHSAA Tournament was cancelled earlier that week due to COVID-19 concerns. It makes Saturday’s showdown against the 2A no. 13 Eagles a year in the making.

The top-ranked Braves (24-3) and Eagles (21-4) will square off at 1 p.m. at the North Judson-San Pierre regional, following the Boone Grove-Bowman Academy game at 10 a.m.

Blackhawk is still technically the defending 2A state champs, as Marc Davidson’s team took home the title in 2019.