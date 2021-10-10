Blackhawk and Leo survive tightly contested sectional title showdowns

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Boy Scouts in Wells County earned their search and rescue badges with help from first responders at Ouabache State Park.

Boy Scouts from Bluffton and Markle took part in the training where they were tasked with finding victims and getting them to safety. The victims were covered in mock injuries and hidden in secluded parts of the park. The scouts were sent to find them, provide early treatment, and get them to safety.