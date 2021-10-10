Blackhawk and Leo survive tightly contested sectional title showdowns

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Blackhawk Christian edged Canterbury in a shootout and Leo scored the go ahead goal in the 73rd minute on Saturday night to headline sectional championship soccer play in northeast Indiana.
3A at East Noble
Bishop Dwenger 0 Carroll 1 (F)
3A at Warsaw
Warsaw 1 Homestead 1 (W) (F)
2A at West Noble
DeKalb 3 NorthWood 2 (F)
2A at Maconaquah
Western 2 Northwestern 1 (F)
2A at Concordia
Concordia 0 Leo 1 (F)
2A at Bellmont
Bellmont Marion (rescheduled to Monday)
2A at Hamilton Heights
Hamilton Heights 9 Jay County 0 (F)
1A at Westview
Westview 6 Lakewood Park Christian 0 (F)
1A at Wabash
Manchester 2 Wabash 1 (F)
1A at Blackhawk Christian
Blackhawk Christian 1 Canterbury 0 (F-PK)