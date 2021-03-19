Blackhawk a win away from return trip to state title game

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Blackhawk Christian is a win away from a return trip to the 2A state title game as the top-ranked Braves (26-3) are set to face 2A no. 8 Blackford (25-4) at semi-state this weekend.

The Braves and Bruins are set to square off at Elkhart’s historic North Side Gym at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

With the IHSAA canceling the state tournament last year after sectionals, the Braves are still the defending state champs after winning the 2A state title in 2019.

The Braves are led by Purdue recruit Caleb Furst, as the 6-foot-9 senior averages 21.4 points, 14.1 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game. Fellow seniors Zane Burke (18.7 ppg.) and Marcus Davidson (13.0 ppg.) are also in double-figures, while senior Callan Wood (9.1 ppg.), junior Jake Boyer (8.5 ppg.), and sophomore Gage Sefton (7.0 ppg.) also provide some scoring punch for Marc Davidson’s team.

Blackhawk is the highest scoring team in the state – regardless of class – as they put up 82.48 points a night. Meanwhile, Blackford is ranked 10th overall and 3rd in 2A at 73.83 points a game.