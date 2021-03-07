Blackford’s tournament run helps Luke Brown climb all time scoring list

HARTFORD CITY, Ind. (WANE) – As Blackford now aims for the program’s first ever Regional Championship, Luke Brown continues to get more chances to climb the Indiana high school boys basketball career scoring list.

Brown, currently at 2,927 points, needs 76 more to pass Romeo Langford for fourth on the list, 92 points to pass Deshaun Thomas for third, one more point from there will land him at second and if he goes on a terror the rest of the tournament he could take the all time spot with 208 more points.

Now that seems like a lot, but he also put up 50 points in the Bruins’ Sectional Title win on Saturday and with potentially four games left in the season the senior could do it by averaging 52 or more points a game.

If you consider Brown missed some time as a freshman, the fact we’re even having this conversation shows just how remarkable this athlete is.

Blackford will play in the Regional Semifinals this coming Saturday in Lepel against Wapahani at 10 AM.