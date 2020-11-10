Blackford’s Hoover steps away from Bruins basketball program

HARTFORD CITY, Ind. (WANE) – After transforming the Blackford High School boys basketball program into a winning – and a source of community pride – over the past three seasons, 86-year old Jerry Hoover is stepping down as head coach amid concerns about COVID-19.

“We had talked it about months ago. The hope was that the tide would turn, but, understandably, he was concerned about it, especially for he and he wife,” according to Blackford athletic director Tony Uggen per the school’s athletics website. “He was very aware of what I went through so, especially at his age, he felt that he might not survive it if he got it.”

Hoover, who was hospitalized with pneumonia last January, went 52-20 at Blackford. That .708 winning percentage is tops in program history.