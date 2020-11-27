Bixler overcomes type 1 diabetes to become key two-way player for Starfires

BERNE, Ind. (WANE) – He was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at the age of two, but that hasn’t kept South Adams senior Braden Bixler from turning into a two-way standout for the Starfires, as the receiver/defensive back will help lead South Adams into the 1A state title game on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Bixler wears an insulin pump during the day, but takes it off for football activities. His father and an assistant coach help monitor his blood sugar levels on the sidelines during games.

Braden says one of the biggest things he can do to keep his blood sugar in check during games is properly hydrate throughout the week, as high blood sugar can leave him dehydrated.

Braden adds that he doesn’t see himself as different than any of his teammates, even though he’s had to take injections on the sideline in his arm or stomach in games before.

His father is an optometrist, and, while he’s interested in the medical field, Braden says he’d like to pursue a career in endocrinology to help people with diabetes.