INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – The Bishop Luers Knights fell to Western Boone by a score of 36-35 in the 2A state title game at Lucas Oil Stadium.

WEBO’s kicker, Josiah Smith, kicked the game-winning field goal with seven seconds remaining on the clock.

Bishop Luers led 21-13 at halftime, and 35-26 lead after a Krashuan Menson touchdown with 3:38 left in the fourth quarter.

Football @IHSAA1 State Championship

Ft. Wayne Luers 35

Webo 33

1:58 – 4th pic.twitter.com/KeHK7QmQyc — WEBO Stars (@WeBoAthletics) November 27, 2020

Football @IHSAA1 State Championship

Ft. Wayne Luers 28

Webo 26

8:34 – 4th pic.twitter.com/SRfdH7xdif — WEBO Stars (@WeBoAthletics) November 27, 2020

Football @IHSAA1 State Championship

Ft. Wayne Luers 28

Webo 19

1:38 – 3rd pic.twitter.com/mQ0SU9cpm5 — WEBO Stars (@WeBoAthletics) November 27, 2020

Football @IHSAA1 State Championship

Ft. Wayne Luers 21

Webo 19

3:01 – 3rd pic.twitter.com/AEVRswVVmb — WEBO Stars (@WeBoAthletics) November 27, 2020

Bishop Luers 21, Western Boone 13 #Halftime pic.twitter.com/gPS0UDZ1ln — Bishop Luers Football (@BishopLuersFB) November 27, 2020

Football @IHSAA1 State Championship

Ft. Wayne Luers 21

Webo 13

5:25 – 2nd pic.twitter.com/WSarbfBtrF — WEBO Stars (@WeBoAthletics) November 27, 2020

And @BishopLuersFB takes its first lead or the game! Knights lead 14-13 with 5:36 left til halftime… @wane15 pic.twitter.com/FXgGW2KrIK — Colton Howard (@ColtonHowardTV) November 27, 2020

Football @IHSAA1 State Championship

Webo 13

Ft. Wayne Luers 7

9:04 – 2nd pic.twitter.com/wBz4qXutmV — WEBO Stars (@WeBoAthletics) November 27, 2020

Football @IHSAA1 State Championship

Webo 7

Ft. Wayne Luers 0

5:49 – 1st pic.twitter.com/HK2EU5DJmc — WEBO Stars (@WeBoAthletics) November 27, 2020