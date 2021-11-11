Bishop Luers tops South Side to open up SAC girls basketball play

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bishjop Luers bested South Side 50-41 to tip off Summit Athletic Conference play in girls basketball Thursday night at Don Reichert Gymnasium to headline the prep slate.

Addie Shank paced Luers with 17 points while Reese Rhodehamel chipped in with 11.

South Side was led by Olivia Smith with 19 points and Justice Billingsley with 12.

Thursday’s Scores

The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Bloomfield 34, Shoals 31

Borden 37, Clarksville 27

Carroll (Flora) 58, Sheridan 51

Center Grove 38, Warren Central 33

Central Noble 48, E. Noble 28

Charlestown 47, Floyd Central 31

Columbus East 66, Bloomington South 25

Decatur Central 26, Indpls Perry Meridian 25

Ev. Mater Dei 72, Ev. Harrison 29

Forest Park 55, Springs Valley 31

Fountain Central 50, Southmont 48

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 53, Bluffton 29

Ft. Wayne Luers 50, Ft. Wayne South 41

Indpls Pike 50, Indpls Roncalli 34

Indpls Scecina 61, Christel House Manual 16

Jeffersonville 52, Jasper 38

Lakeland 64, Lakewood Park 42

Lapel 48, Heritage Christian 43

Madison Shawe 34, Providence 28

Mississinewa 47, Wabash 46

N. Central (Farmersburg) 61, Washington Catholic 28

Penn 79, S. Bend Riley 11

S. Bend Washington 65, Mishawaka Marian 53

Tipton 50, Tri-Central 26

Tri-West 67, Crawfordsville 23

Triton Central 57, Cascade 47

W. Vigo 42, White River Valley 28

Washington 46, Heritage Hills 41

Washington Twp. 67, Hammond Central 31

Wabash Tournament(equals)

First Round(equals)

Riverton Parke 43, N. Vermillion 36