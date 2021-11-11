Bishop Luers tops South Side to open up SAC girls basketball play

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bishjop Luers bested South Side 50-41 to tip off Summit Athletic Conference play in girls basketball Thursday night at Don Reichert Gymnasium to headline the prep slate.
Addie Shank paced Luers with 17 points while Reese Rhodehamel chipped in with 11.
South Side was led by Olivia Smith with 19 points and Justice Billingsley with 12.
Thursday’s Scores
The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Bloomfield 34, Shoals 31
Borden 37, Clarksville 27
Carroll (Flora) 58, Sheridan 51
Center Grove 38, Warren Central 33
Central Noble 48, E. Noble 28
Charlestown 47, Floyd Central 31
Columbus East 66, Bloomington South 25
Decatur Central 26, Indpls Perry Meridian 25
Ev. Mater Dei 72, Ev. Harrison 29
Forest Park 55, Springs Valley 31
Fountain Central 50, Southmont 48
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 53, Bluffton 29
Ft. Wayne Luers 50, Ft. Wayne South 41
Indpls Pike 50, Indpls Roncalli 34
Indpls Scecina 61, Christel House Manual 16
Jeffersonville 52, Jasper 38
Lakeland 64, Lakewood Park 42
Lapel 48, Heritage Christian 43
Madison Shawe 34, Providence 28
Mississinewa 47, Wabash 46
N. Central (Farmersburg) 61, Washington Catholic 28
Penn 79, S. Bend Riley 11
S. Bend Washington 65, Mishawaka Marian 53
Tipton 50, Tri-Central 26
Tri-West 67, Crawfordsville 23
Triton Central 57, Cascade 47
W. Vigo 42, White River Valley 28
Washington 46, Heritage Hills 41
Washington Twp. 67, Hammond Central 31
Wabash Tournament(equals)
First Round(equals)
Riverton Parke 43, N. Vermillion 36