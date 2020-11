DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – Bishop Luers got 16 points and 8 rebounds from freshman Addie Shank as the Knights earned a 59-38 win over Adams Central at “The Hanger” on Tuesday night in Monroe to headline area girls basketball action.

Janaiya Bright added 14 points, 4 assists, and 4 steals for Luers, who improves to 1-1 on the season.

Adams Central’s Alivia Dalrymple led all scorers with 20 points as the Jets fall to 1-1 with the loss.