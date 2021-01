FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bishop Luers seniors Delaney Bailey and Janaiya Bright signed their letters of intent to play basketball in college on Saturday. Bailey will head to Aquinas College in Grand Rapids, Michigan and Bright will take her talents to Earlham College in Richmond.

The two seniors sat down to sign after a dominant win over Lakewood Park Christian, 61-30.

Up next, Luers travels to Leo on Tuesday.