INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – From 0-2, to a 2A state champion. Bishop Luers brought home their 12th state title in program history, and first since 2012, with a 40-3 win over North Posey at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Bishop Luers set the tone early thanks to special teams. The Knights forced a punt on North Posey’s opening drive, with Damiun Jackson blocking the kick to set up the offense with a short field. Mickey Daring punched through the goal line on the ensuing drive to put the Knights ahead 7-0 at the end of the first quarter.

North Posey caught some momentum thanks to a Bishop Luers interception in the second quarter. However, the Knights’ defense locked down North Posey to force a 30-yard field goal from Kaleb Herke.

Special teams stepped up again for Bishop Luers. On the ensuing kickoff Daveon Surry raced 81 yards to the North Posey 14-yard line. Daring struck again from six yards out to put the Knights ahead 14-3 heading into halftime.

Bishop Luers put their foot on the gas pedal in the third quarter thanks to Kohen McKenzie. The senior quarterback connected on a 26-yard strike to Jaylen White and a 40-yard bomb Isaac Zay to put Bishop Luers ahead 27-3.

The Knights continued to roll in the final quarter. Gio Jimenez plunged into the endzone from 12 yards out, then McKenzie tossed his third touchdown pass to Wes Javins to give Bishop Luers a 40-3 lead.

Bishop Luers outgained North Posey 264 to 179 in total yards, with the Knights earning 138 on the ground. Jimenez led the Knights on the ground with 98 yards on 13 carries. McKenzie completed 7-of-10 passes for 126 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.

On defense, Jackson led the way with eight tackles, including four for loss, two sacks and a forced fumble.

Saturday’s win also clinches the first state title for Kyle Lindsay as head coach. The Knights cap off their season with a 12-3 record.