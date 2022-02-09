FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It was a busy day at Bishop Luers as the Knights has eight seniors sign to continue their athletic career in college on Wednesday afternoon.

Jada Bright- Track (shotput) – St. Francis

George Buday- Football – University of Indianapolis

Carson Clark – Football – Western Illinois University

Aden Dennis – Football – University of Indianapolis

Brody Glenn – Football – Ball State

Sir Hale – Football – University of Findlay

Antwian Lake – Football – Marian University

Hannah Sweeney – Volleyball – St. Francis