Bishop Luers football to compete in Class 2A this fall

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After a few weeks of confusion, Bishop Luers announced they will compete in Class 2A in football.

The Knights have played the last six years in 3A due to the IHSAA ‘success factor’.

They will be in Sectional 35 of that classification.

@BishopLuersFB — BishopLuersAthletics (@BLKnights_AD) July 29, 2019

Last season, Bishop Luers made it all the way to semistate before falling to West Lafayette.

Earlier this summer, the IHSAA said that the Knights would say in 3A. But after reaching out to the governing body of high school sports in the state, that decision was changed as they will be in 2A.