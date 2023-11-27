FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 12 seniors. 12 wins. State title no. 12.

12 is the magic number surrounding Bishop Luers football, who won their first state title since 2012 with a 40-3 win over North Posey in the Class 2A state championship last Saturday in Indianapolis. The Knights celebrated a remarkable season with a pep rally on Monday afternoon at Bishop Luers High School.

Bishop Luers’ state championship season began on a rough note. The Knights opened the season 0-2 with a 45-7 loss at East Noble, followed by a 36-7 loss against New Haven. Head coach Kyle Lindsay and company grew throughout the rest of the season, dropping only one more regular season to head into the playoffs with a 6-3 record.

After surviving a scare at Churubusco, Bishop Luers locked down their opponents the rest of the way en route to Lucas Oil Stadium. Outside of a 14-10 win against Eastside in the sectional title game, Bishop Luers held the rest of their opponents to seven points or less.

Bishop Luers played their best football at the most important time of the year. The Knights rolled past Lafayette Central Catholic in the 2A semi-state round, then demolished North Posey at Lucas Oil Stadium to take home their 12th state title.

The Knights wrap up a memorable season with a 12-3 record, a share of the SAC title and their 12th state title – good for third best among all football programs across Indiana.