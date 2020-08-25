Bishop Luers edges 1A no. 1 Lakewood Park Christian

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bishop Luers held on to defeated the top-ranked team in 1A boys soccer on Monday night at the Fort Wayne Sport Club, as the Knights bested visiting Lakewood Park Christian 3-2.

The Knights led 1-0 at the half, then increased that lead to 2-0 in the 55th minute when sophomore Alajandro Rodriguez beautifully placed a drop shot over the goalie’s head for the Knights.

Lakewood Park responded with Logan Forte feeding Zach Collins for a goal to cut the Panthers’ deficit to 2-1.

But in the 71st minute Conner Nichter headed home what would eventually be the game-winner of a beautiful ball from Roel Pineda to give Luers a 3-1 lead on the way to the wins.

Lakewood Park falls to 1-1 overall with the loss while Luers improves to 1-1.