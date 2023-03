FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Preston Ross is indeed the boss. The 6-foot-8 tight end from Bishop Dwenger appears to be taking his talents to Muncie to continue his football career.

On Sunday, Ross announced his commitment to Ball State via social media. In his senior season at Dwenger, Ross caught 12 passes for 155 yards and one touchdown. Ross also helped the Saints earn a 6-4 record this past season.