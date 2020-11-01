Bishop Dwenger volleyball is headed to state

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WANE) – Bishop Dwenger finally gets to raise a semi-state trophy after knocking down a solid New Prairie squard, 3-1.

Headed into the semi-state, the Saints had not lost a set. New Prairie proved to be the toughest opponent so far for Dwenger in this postseason forcing four sets, but the Saints held on to punch a ticket to the state-finals.

Wapahani will also advance to the state-finals next weekend.

The state-finals will be head at Worthern Arena on Ball State’s campus next weekend.