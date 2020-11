MUNCIE, Ind. (WANE) – It took five-sets, but Bishop Dwenger rallied back to win the program’s first state championship on Saturday.

Down two-sets, the Saints rallied back to win three-straight and clinch the State Championship. Eva Hudson set a state-finals record with 33 kills on the way to the Saint’s victory.

Bishop Dwenger finishes the season at 33-2 with a state title to top things off!