Bishop Dwenger tops Wayne to clinch SAC baseball title

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Already leading 6-1 the Bishop Dwenger Saints exploded for 10 runs in the bottom of the third inning on the way to a 16-1 victory over Wayne in five innings on Thursday night at the ASH Centre, clinching the SAC title for Jason Garrett’s ballclub.

With the victory the Saints improve to 12-0 in SAC play with two conference games remaining next week against Snider. Bishop Luers is 10-2 in conference with two games remaining against North Side, but the Knights fell twice to Dwenger earlier in the season giving the Saints the head-to-head tiebreaking advantage in the SAC title race if both teams were to finish 12-2 in conference.

Dwenger is now 19-5 overall and ranked no. 10 in the state’s 3A poll.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss