Bishop Dwenger tops Wayne to clinch SAC baseball title

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Already leading 6-1 the Bishop Dwenger Saints exploded for 10 runs in the bottom of the third inning on the way to a 16-1 victory over Wayne in five innings on Thursday night at the ASH Centre, clinching the SAC title for Jason Garrett’s ballclub.

With the victory the Saints improve to 12-0 in SAC play with two conference games remaining next week against Snider. Bishop Luers is 10-2 in conference with two games remaining against North Side, but the Knights fell twice to Dwenger earlier in the season giving the Saints the head-to-head tiebreaking advantage in the SAC title race if both teams were to finish 12-2 in conference.

Dwenger is now 19-5 overall and ranked no. 10 in the state’s 3A poll.