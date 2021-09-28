Bishop Dwenger tops North Side, finishes undefeated in SAC play

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Bishop Dwenger girls soccer team clinched the SAC title outright on Tuesday night at Shields Field with a 14-0 win over North Side as the Saints finished with a perfect 7-0 mark in conference play and improved to 10-4 on the season overall.

The Saints were paced by Callie Burns, who scored three of the team’s first four goals in the first half.

Dwenger now turns its attention to one of the most anticipated girls soccer games of the season when the Saints host 3A no. 2 Homestead on Thursday night.