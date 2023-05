FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the 19th straight season, Bishop Dwenger boys golf took home an SAC title during a dominating performance at Brookwood Golf Club.

The Saints shot a team-low score of 301, finishing ahead of second place Bishop Luers and third place Northrop.

Individually, freshman Alex Holder earned the best score with 71. Holder’s teammates Joey Hughes and Charlie Olson finished in second and third, respectively.

View the full results from Saturday’s meet below: