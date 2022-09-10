FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It was a clean sweep for Bishop Dwenger girls golf during Saturday’s SAC Girls Golf Tournament. The Saints won both the team and individual titles at the Brookwood Golf Club.

Dwenger shot a best team score of 328, with Snider finishing in second with a team score of 365. Concordia took third place, shooting 381.

Individually, Amy Frazier shot a best overall score of 71 to take the individual medal. Frazier’s teammate, Clara Burns, finished second with a score of 82.

Scroll below for the complete results from Saturday’s match.