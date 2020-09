FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bishop Dwenger ran its record to 3-0 with a 3-0 (25-21, 25-16-, 25-15) win at Charger Fieldhouse over Carroll on Thursday night to headline area prep volleyball action.

Dwenger was led by junior and Notre Dame recruit Eva Hudson with 18 kills.

Carroll falls to 10-6 with the lost. Ellie Frey led the Chargers with 9 kills.