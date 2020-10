OSSIAN, Ind. (WANE) – Bishop Dwenger swept Eastern in the regional semifinals 3-0 (25-15, 25-10, 25-8) and Bellmont in the finals 3-0 (25-23, 25-20, 25-22) to win a regional championship.

This is Dwenger’s fourth regional title and the program’s first since 2016.

The Saints advance to Semi-State next weekend against New Prairie.

Bishop Dwenger and Fairfield are the only teams from northeast Indiana to win a regional volleyball title this season.