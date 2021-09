FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bishop Dwenger volleyball moved to 18-1 on the season and 3-0 in conference play after the Saints defeated Snider on the road Thursday night, 3-0.

Listed below is the box score from Thursday’s match, this win marks 18 in a row for the Saints:

Up next, Bishop Dwenger will travel to Wayne next Thursday and Snider will host Leo on Monday.