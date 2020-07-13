Bishop Dwenger no longer underdogs entering year two of 5A football

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As Bishop Dwenger Made the Jump from 4A to 5A last season, the team didn’t seem to phased.

The Saints went 11-2 overall and 8-1 in conference play. On top of that, Bishop Dwenger was a field goal shy of making a return to the state finals. With a year of 5A under the belt, Bishop Dwenger are no longer seen as the underdogs in the division.

“When you hear Bishop Dwenger football, that’s what we want everyone to be thinking about is they’re going to play fast physical football, they’ve got a great tradition of success and there is no reason we wont be continuing that,” Head Coach Jason Garrett said.

All eyes will be on Bishop Dwenger football and Senior quarterback Brenden Lytle this season as the Saints expect to make a strong push into the playoffs once again.