Bishop Dwenger making significant progress on stadium, optimistic for home opener

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Saints will be marching into a new stadium this year.

Bishop Dwenger Athletic director John Bennett gave WANE-15 a tour of their progress. Despite a rainy spring, the construction is still on schedule as they are optimistic about making the deadline.

Last year, the Saints claimed the Class 4A state title last year in quadruple overtime.









They open the year on the road against Wayne are scheduled to debut the next stadium in Week 2 when they host North Side.

Bennett said they do have a backup plan in place if construction falls behind schedule.

With this new stadium, may come some new traditions for this program. The Saints have played at Zollner Stadium (shared field with Concordia Lutheran) for as long as most people can remember. Now their new stadium will give them a homefield advantage unlike ever before.

This whole plan came together quickly as they discussed it’s feasibility last fall. With the approval of the city, money and the support came together very quickly.