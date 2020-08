FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In a match where defense was at a peak, one lone-goal from Dwenger was enough to walk away victorious.

The second-half saw the only goal of the game, Bishop Dwenger’s Thomas Stureman assisted Quinn Gillig for the score. Another notable performance included Canterbury’s Saed Anabtawi, who had six-saves in the game.

Up next, Bishop Dwenger will travel to Carroll on Tuesday and Canterbury hosts Bethany Christian on Saturday.