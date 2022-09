FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bishop Dwenger picked up their third straight win after sweeping North Side (25-9, 25-10, 25-9) in their home gym on Thursday night.

Junior Eva Hudson led the Saints with a team-high 11 kills. Gabbie Stores finished second on the team with seven kills, while Jillian Tippmann had five.

Bishop Dwenger, who is playing first-year head coach Olivia Current, will look to move to .500 when the Saints face Northrop next Tuesday.