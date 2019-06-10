Bishop Dwenger departs for state golf

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In golf, they call it a snowman.

For Bishop Dwenger the number 8 signifies how many years straight they’ve been represented at the state tournament. The two-day event will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Prairie View Golf Club is the host.

The Saints are playing their best golf of the season. They won the sectional and regional titles – while senior Jonny Filler was awarded medalist in both of those events.

Last year, Logan Ryan earned individual medalist honors at the state tournament.