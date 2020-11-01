Bishop Dwenger crowned soccer state champions

FISHERS, Ind. (WANE) – It would be redemption rather than repeat for the Bishop Dwenger Saints as they win the IHSAA State Championship over Cathedral, 1-0.

Last year, Bishop Dwenger fell just short of a state title in the final game, but that wouldn’t be the case this year. Led by Senior goalkeeper Cecillia Garrett, the Saint held off the Irish in an intense shootout that went down to sudden death.

Bishop Dwenger finished the season at 17-1 overall on the season and state champs for the first time since 2006.