Bishop Dwenger ends 21-year title drought with win as regional soccer championships conclude

OSSIAN, Ind. (WANE) – 2A ninth-ranked Bishop Dwenger defeated top-ranked Canterbury 2-1 in overtime to win their first regional crown since 2000 on Saturday.

Bishop Dwenger advances to the semi-state on Saturday at 3 p.m. in Kokomo where the Saints will face West Lafayette. West Lafayette defeated West Noble with a 4-1 victory in the regional finals.

Soccer Regional finals scoreboard:

3A Regional Championship – Noblesville 5 Northrop 0 (F)

2A Regional Championship – Bishop Dwenger 2 Canterbury 1 (F/OT)

1A Regional Championship – Westview 5 Illiana Christian 4 (F/PK)