Bishop Dwenger bests New Haven to earn 3A sectional softball title

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – Bishop Dwenger bested New Haven 11-1 in five innings Wednesday night in Angola to become the first team from northeast Indiana to win a sectional softball title this season.

4A Sectional at Angola – Title Game

New Haven 1 Bishop Dwenger 11 (F-5)

3A Sectional at Norwell

Marion vs. Norwell; Norwell wins via forfeit

2A Sectional at Eastside

Bishop Luers 0 South Adams 10 (F-5)

Adams Central 6 Eastside 1 (F)

1A Sectional at North Miami

Northfield 7 Caston 4 (F)

West Central 11 Southwood 2 (F)