Bishop Dwenger bests New Haven to earn 3A sectional softball title

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – Bishop Dwenger bested New Haven 11-1 in five innings Wednesday night in Angola to become the first team from northeast Indiana to win a sectional softball title this season.
4A Sectional at Angola – Title Game
New Haven 1 Bishop Dwenger 11 (F-5)
3A Sectional at Norwell
Marion vs. Norwell; Norwell wins via forfeit
2A Sectional at Eastside
Bishop Luers 0 South Adams 10 (F-5)
Adams Central 6 Eastside 1 (F)
1A Sectional at North Miami
Northfield 7 Caston 4 (F)
West Central 11 Southwood 2 (F)